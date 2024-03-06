Next Article

Official! Janhvi Kapoor to star alongside Ram Charan in 'RC16'

By Aikantik Bag 12:24 pm Mar 06, 202412:24 pm

What's the story It's official! Janhvi Kapoor will star opposite Ram Charan in the highly anticipated film RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The makers of the upcoming film took to social media and announced the same on Kapoor's 27th birthday on Wednesday. Fans are elated as this will mark Kapoor's second Telugu film after Jr NTR's Devara.

Theme of the film and crew details

This marks the first collaboration between Charan and director Sana, who is known for his critically acclaimed film Uppena. While specific details about RC16 remain under wraps, Pinkvilla reported that the movie will be a rural sports drama centered around Kabaddi. Sana spent nearly four years perfecting the script. The music is helmed by AR Rahman and the project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

