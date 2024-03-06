Next Article

Make way for first-female super spy of YRF, Alia Bhatt!

Alia Bhatt confirmed to lead YRF Spy Universe movie

By Tanvi Gupta 12:18 pm Mar 06, 202412:18 pm

What's the story It's official! Alia Bhatt will headline the first female-led Yash Raj Films Spy Universe film, as confirmed by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. Describing the news as the "worst kept secret in the industry," Widhani announced that Bhatt will star in an untitled film alongside Sharvari. The pair will play super-agents just like other franchise protagonists Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. This action-packed thriller's filming is scheduled to begin later this year.

Details

'YRF Spy Universe a financial and cultural juggernaut': Widhani

At FICCI Frames, Widhani praised the Aditya Chopra-curated Spy Universe as "a financial and cultural juggernaut" and one of the studio's most valuable IPs (intellectual property). He expressed enthusiasm for the franchise and revealed plans for more films under the banner. The film universe began with Khan's Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, followed by notable entries like Roshan's War (2019) and SRK's Pathaan (2023).

Details

Shiv Rawail to spearhead the upcoming spy film

In line with earlier reports, Shiv Rawail—director of The Railway Men, has been selected by the production house to helm Bhatt's upcoming film. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, "The Railway Men is among the most appreciated shows on the digital world, and Chopra feels that Rawail has all the potential to spearhead the first female spy film of his ambitious universe." With a history of collaboration as an assistant director on Chopra's productions, Rawail has commenced his prep work.

Projects in Spy Universe

These are the upcoming films in the franchise

Within the expansive canvas of the Spy Universe, the eagerly awaited sequel, War 2, is on the horizon, boasting a stellar cast including Roshan, Jr NTR, and reportedly Kiara Advani. Following this, Rawail's project, anticipated to be the seventh installment in the franchise, is poised to captivate audiences. It will be trailed by Pathaan 2. The cinematic culmination will happen with Pathaan vs Tiger, starring SRK and Khan, with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand most likely helming the ship.

Upcoming projects

Bhatt is gearing up for these other projects

In addition to her role in the upcoming actioner, Bhatt is also preparing for her film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Co-produced by Karan Johar (Dharma Productions) and Bhatt herself under Eternal Sunshine Productions, the movie is slated for a September 27 release. Bhatt's busy schedule doesn't end there, as she will appear in Farhan Akhtar's much-delayed film Jee Le Zaraa. The movie co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.