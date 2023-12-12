3 booked for assaulting Salman Khan Films's makeup artist

Dec 12, 2023

The make-up artist, Paleshwar Chavan, reportedly works for Salman Khan's production house

Paleshwar Chavan, a makeup artist working for Salman Khan's production house, was reportedly attacked by three individuals outside Pushpak Bar in Santacruz, Mumbai. Chavan had visited the bar to inquire about the loan he had given to one Satish Shetty, manager of the bar. After the incident, a police complaint was filed against the unidentified attackers, and Chavan was taken to VN Desai Hospital for treatment.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, on Monday, Chavan, a 32-year-old makeup artist went to the bar at around 10:30pm to discuss the repayment of his loan with Shetty. Despite repeated inquiries, Shetty kept Chavan waiting until 1:00am. As the bar closed, Chavan was asked to leave, leading to an altercation between him and Shetty outside the establishment. Three of Shetty's aides reportedly joined the altercation.

Chavan claimed in his complaint to the police that Shetty called a 30-year-old waiter, a 35-year-old watchman, and another friend from the bar. The trio allegedly assaulted the make-up artist with an iron rod and a brick. The victim further claimed he lost two lockets, a gold chain, and a Rudraksha mala during the attack. Police arrived at the location and escorted Chavan to the hospital for medical attention.

Following the incident, Chavan, a resident of Santacruz (East) filed a complaint against the individuals with the Vakola Police Station on Tuesday. Police flung into action and registered a case against the three for assault. As per reports, the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC)'s Sections 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (common intention).

In his statement to the police, the make-up artist claimed that he was friends with Shetty, and had lent him Rs. 3 lakh. "Bar manager Satish Shetty is my friend. In the past, I lent him money, and he returned it. Trusting him, I lent Rs. 3 lakh, which he did not return. Four-five people beat me, causing eight stitches," he was quoted as saying.