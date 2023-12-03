Will Swara Bhasker reveal her daughter's face? What actor said

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Will Swara Bhasker reveal her daughter's face? What actor said

By Isha Sharma 07:18 pm Dec 03, 202307:18 pm

Swara Bhasker has opened up on motherhood

Actor Swara Bhasker welcomed her first child, a daughter named Raabiya, with her politician-husband Fahad Ahmad in September. The couple registered their marriage in January this year, followed by a traditional ceremony in March. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor has revealed she doesn't plan on showing her baby's face to the world and isn't "ready for that at the moment."

2/5

Why she doesn't want to reveal daughter's face

Bhasker told HT, "Why should I reveal my child's face or my child in general...for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I'm not ready for that at the moment." "With the advent of paparazzi culture...the combination of phone cameras and social media, voyeurism has become the norm in our society. Notably, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have also not revealed their babies' faces.

3/5

Shared her views on trolling celebrities, their families

Underlining the ruthless trolling that celebrities and sometimes even their families go through, Bhasker added, "The sponsored negative social media campaigns and targeted trolling and cyberbullying that goes in is something that I don't want my child to go through." "Hence, as a new parent, I completely understand not wanting to expose my child to [this kind] of negativity and unkindness," she added.

4/5

How has motherhood shaped her

Reflecting upon how motherhood has changed her, Bhasker told HT, "Motherhood makes you realize that every cliche in the world is true." "I am obsessively taking videos and photos. My phone is full of Raabiya's photos." "I am also making a scrapbook...so that when she grows up, she can cherish all these little moments that we have tried to preserve," the actor said.

5/5

Brief look at Bhasker-Ahmad's love story

Announcing their marriage in February, Bhasker shared a video and wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!" The clip also revealed how the two were initially friends, but a cat named Ghalib played the Cupid, bringing them together.