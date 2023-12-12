What new Golden Globe Awards record has Meryl Streep set

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:33 pm Dec 12, 202302:33 pm

Meryl Streep has won a nomination in the Best Supporting Female Actor category at Golden Globes

When it comes to ruling awards ceremonies, Meryl Streep knows her game quite right. After having won multiple Academy Awards, the actor set a new record of becoming the most nominated star in the history of Golden Globe Awards. What's more interesting is that the previous record was also held by her, so, she beat her own record to create a new one.

Streep has a total of 33 nods so far

Streep has bagged a nomination in the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role category for the show Only Murders in the Building. With this, Streep has taken the tally of her total nominations at the Globes to a whopping 33. Streep has been nominated alongside Abby Alliott (The Bear), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), etc.

About Streep's role in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Starring Selena Gomez, Streep made a fantastic entry in the series where she essays the role of Loretta Durkin. Her character is a struggling actor who bags a role in Oliver Putnam (played by Martin Short)'s Broadway show. She also eventually becomes Putnam's love interest when they get together to find the murders in the third season of the show.

A look at Streep's previous wins at the Golden Globe

The 77-year-old actor has won many Golden Globe Awards for her work in titles such as The Iron Lady, Angels in America, The French Lieutenant's Woman, Adaptation, The Devil Wears Prada, Julie & Julia, Kramer vs. Kramer, and Sophie's Choice. She was also honored with the prestigious Globes's Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the year 2017.

More on her work front

Apart from holding the record of 33 Golen Globe nominations, Streep has also bagged a total of 21 Oscar nominations, so far. She will next be seen in the second episode of Extrapolation titled 2046: Whale Fall. In the series, she will feature alongside Sienna Miller and will voice Rebecca's late mother Eve, the last humpback whale on Earth.

A glance at the nominations

The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2024 were announced on Monday. Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Greta Gerwig (Barbie), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), and others have been nominated in the Best Director (Motion Picture) category. Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo, Barry Keoghan, Andrew Scott, and Cillian Murphy were nominated for Best Actor (Drama film). Here are the full nominations.