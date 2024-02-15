Emraan Hashmi joins the cast of Adivi Sesh's 'G2'

By Aikantik Bag 04:45 pm Feb 15, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Emraan Hashmi is set to join the cast of Vinay Kumar's G2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 spy thriller Goodachari, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Adivi Sesh, who stars alongside Banita Sandhu, shared the exciting news on social media, saying, "Welcoming the brilliant @emraanhashmi into the #G2 Universe. Can't wait to work with you sir. It's going to be #Goodachari2."

'His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to film'

Sesh also expressed his enthusiasm in a press note and stated, "I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film." G2 marks Hashmi's second venture into Telugu films. He opened up about joining G2, too, calling the script compelling and that he's eagerly anticipating his part in the spy thriller.

Hashmi's reply to Sesh's lovely gesture

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments, G2 will see Sesh reprising his role as Gopi, aka Agent 116. Hashmi took to social media to share that filming for G2 is underway and that he's looking forward to working with Sesh and playfully asked him not to call him "sir" but instead use "plain ol Emraan."

