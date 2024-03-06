Next Article

Drake Bell will be speaking publicly for the first time about the alleged sexual abuse he endured

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell accuses dialogue coach of sexual abuse

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:26 pm Mar 06, 2024

What's the story In a forthcoming episode of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Investigation Discovery's docuseries, former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is set to reveal his experience as an alleged survivor of sexual abuse by dialogue coach Brian Peck. Peck, who worked on well-known Nickelodeon shows such as All That and The Amanda Show, previously faced charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving a minor. This will be the first time Bell will share his story publicly.

Previous accusations against Peck

Legal proceedings and conviction of Peck

Peck was arrested on multiple charges connected to sexual abuse allegations in August 2003. After legal proceedings, Peck pleaded no contest in May 2004 to charges of performing oral copulation and lewd acts with a minor. This led to a 16-month prison sentence for Peck along with an order to be registered as a sex offender in October 2004. Bell, popular for Nickelodeon's series Drake & Josh, will recount the abuse he endured from Peck when he was 15.

Facts

'Pod Meets World' podcast shed light on Peck's case again

Peck's name reemerged in the media after an episode of Pod Meets World podcast, where Boy Meets World cast members Will Friedle and Rider Strong discussed working with him on the show. The podcast highlighted their experiences with him and his involvement in the sexual abuse allegations. Strong and Friedle also spoke about the friendship they shared with Peck and their initial reactions to the sexual abuse accusations, emphasizing the complexity and distress surrounding their involvement in the legal proceedings.

About the docuseries

'Quiet on Set' docuseries will delve into toxic work environment

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a four-part docuseries that delves into the unpleasant work environments behind children's television programs aired during the 1990s and early 2000s. The series specifically focuses on issues surrounding Dan Schneider, who created Nickelodeon shows such as iCarly and Zoey 101. Airing on March 17 and 18, the upcoming series promises an insightful look into the darker aspects of the industry.

Victims' accounts

Schneider allegedly created 'uncomfortable environment' on set

In 2022, former crew members and child actors claimed Schneider created an "uncomfortable environment" on set. Nickelodeon's Russell Hicks, former president of content and production, told Business Insider that all of Schneider's work was "carefully scrutinized and approved." Schneider left Nickelodeon in 2018. The docuseries, helmed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, includes interviews with former crew members and child stars from the shows, most of them speaking publicly for the first time.

About

About 'Drake & Josh'

Drake & Josh was a teen sitcom that was created by Schneider for Nickelodeon. Starring Bell and Josh Peck as Drake Parker and Josh Nichols, the series revolved around two stepbrothers who begin to live together despite their contrasting personalities. The series also features Jonathan Goldstein, Miranda Cosgrove, and Nancy Sullivan. The show went on air in 2004, enjoying a successful run until 2007.