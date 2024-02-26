Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul to get married on March 2

By Aikantik Bag 04:18 pm Feb 26, 2024

What's the story Life is all about taking another chance and National Award-winning lyricist Anupam Roy is set to tie the knot in March. As per Zee News, the singer has been dating singer Prashmita Paul for a while and the lovebirds have decided to culminate their relationship into marriage on March 2. Roy opened up about the same and revealed some exciting details, too.

While speaking to Zee News, the Bezubaan singer shared, "Let's see what happens! I am quite hopeful, hence I am getting married." Both Roy and Paul's families have opted for a registry marriage with close friends and family in attendance. Recently, Roy's ex-wife Piya Chakraborty married actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee and this had divided the house among fans on social media.

Roy and Chakraborty were married for six years before parting their ways in 2021. The duo shared a mutual statement on social media, too. Rumors were rife that Chakraborty was later dating Chatterjee and the rumors turned into a fact when the duo got married in 2023. We wish Roy and Paul a lifetime of happiness!