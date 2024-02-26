'Criminal Record' Season 2 is happening!

Cush Jumbo confirms 'Criminal Record' Season 2 is in making

By Aikantik Bag 04:21 pm Feb 26, 202404:21 pm

What's the story Cush Jumbo, the leading actor and executive producer of the British crime thriller series Criminal Record, recently confirmed that a second season is in development with Apple TV+. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen inquired about the likelihood of a second season, to which Jumbo replied, "There will be, yeah."

Next Article

Plotline

'Criminal Record' in a nutshell

Created by Paul Rutman, Criminal Record stars Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi as two detectives with differing backgrounds and viewpoints. The show explores themes such as race, institutional failure, and the search for common ground in a divided Britain. The storyline centered on an old murder case that united a young female detective at the start of her career with a well-connected man striving to preserve his reputation.

Production

Cast and crew details of the series

The series also stars Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell-Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson, and Tom Moutchi. Executive producers include Elaine Collins, Rutman, Capaldi, and Cush Jumbo. Jim Loach served as the director of the series, which is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios. The first season consisted of eight episodes.