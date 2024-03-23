Next Article

'Shaitaan' box office collection: Day 15

Box office: Ajay Devgn's 'Shaitaan' nears Rs. 120cr mark domestically

By Tanvi Gupta 11:29 am Mar 23, 202411:29 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's supernatural horror film Shaitaan is in no mood to slow down. Directed by Vikas Bahl, this adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash notably surpassed the Rs. 100cr mark within 10 days of its release on March 8. Despite facing competition from new releases such as Yodha, Bastar: The Naxal Story, Madgaon Express, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Shaitaan has held its ground. Here's a breakdown of its collection on day 15.

India collections

'Shaitaan' maintained robust performance in the third week

Per Sacnilk, Shaitaan collected an estimated Rs. 2.35cr on Friday (day 15), pushing the total collection to Rs 116.65cr. Despite experiencing a slight decline from Thursday's earnings of Rs. 2.5cr, the film managed to maintain collections above Rs. 2cr. With this, the film has surpassed the earnings of both Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express, which minted less than Rs. 2cr each on Friday.

Worldwide collection

'Shaitaan' has also created buzz in international markets

The success of Shaitaan isn't confined to domestic markets, as the film is also making substantial waves internationally. The movie has amassed an additional Rs. 30cr from overseas territories. This has elevated Shaitaan's worldwide box office figures to an impressive estimated total of Rs. 158.6cr, further showcasing its global allure. Additionally, the occult thriller had an overall 12.39% Hindi occupancy in India on Friday.

About the film

Here's everything about 'Shaitaan'

Receiving praise from both film critics and audiences, Shaitaan has garnered mostly positive reviews. The film centers on a family led by Devgn and Jyotika, whose peace is disturbed by an unwelcome guest played by Madhavan. Using black magic, he manipulates a young girl (Janki Bodiwala, in her Hindi film debut), driving her to betray her family and embrace her darker instincts. It is Devgn's first of many releases of 2024.

Unseen footage

Meanwhile, Jyotika recently shared behind-the-scenes footage from 'Shaitaan'

Jyotika recently took to Instagram to commemorate Shaitaan's success. She posted a reel featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the film's production and expressed her appreciation toward Devgn Films, Panorama Studios, and Jio Studios. In her post, she wrote, "Some films are just destinations! But Shaitaan was a journey...A journey of happiness, memories, creativity, talent, and friends for a lifetime." Notably, she debuted in films through Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998) but never did a Hindi film again until Shaitaan.