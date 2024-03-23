Next Article

'Happy Gilmore 2' script's first draft locked, confirms Christopher McDonald

By Tanvi Gupta 11:14 am Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Christopher McDonald, known for his iconic role as Shooter McGavin in the 1996 Hollywood sports comedy Happy Gilmore, recently disclosed that a sequel is underway. During an interview on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan, McDonald revealed that he had been privy to the initial draft of the sequel's script, handed to him by none other than original star Adam Sandler. McDonald relayed that Sandler was confident fans would be thrilled with what Happy Gilmore 2 has in store.

Project details

'You're gonna love this': Sandler assured McDonald

McDonald shared details of his recent encounter with Sandler, during which the Spaceman actor unveiled plans for the sequel. He quoted Sandler as saying, "McDonald, you're gonna love this," before presenting him with the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. McDonald expressed his enthusiasm for the project and confirmed its ongoing development. However, he humorously warned that he didn't want to be held accountable if plans were to change.

Streaming details

Sequel rumored to debut on Netflix

Speculation is rife that the sequel may premiere on Netflix, considering Sandler's contract with the streaming giant through his production company, Happy Madison (the name is a portmanteau of Happy Gilmore and Sandler's other movie, Billy Madison). However, neither Netflix nor representatives for Sandler have verified this claim. The original Happy Gilmore film was a box office smash, raking in close to a reported $40M globally and solidifying Sandler's reputation as a top comedy star of the 1990s.

Revisiting the original film

A look back at 'Happy Gilmore'

The original Happy Gilmore, co-penned by Sandler and directed by Dennis Dugan (Grown Ups), hit theaters nearly three decades ago. The narrative revolved around Happy Gilmore (Sandler), an unsuccessful hockey player grappling with anger issues who stumbles upon his knack for golf. The plot focused on Happy's attempts to win money on the golf tour to prevent his grandmother's house from being repossessed. McDonald starred as Happy's conceited pro golfer adversary in the film.

Original cast

Carl Weathers, Julie Bowen starred in 'Happy Gilmore'

The original ensemble of Happy Gilmore featured Julie Bowen (Modern Family) and the recently deceased Carl Weathers. Sandler paid homage to Weathers on social media, hailing him as a "true great man." The film was distributed by Universal Pictures and is considered a modern-day classic. More information about Happy Gilmore 2, including its additional cast and release date, is yet to be disclosed.