Next Article

Jeremy Renner has opened up on how RDJ helped him following his snowplow accident

Robert Downey Jr.'s 'great chats' felt like 'dating': Jeremy Renner

By Isha Sharma 02:17 pm Mar 17, 202402:17 pm

What's the story Academy-Awardee Robert Downey Jr. is known as much for his benevolence, generosity, and camaraderie with his colleagues as much for his long career and acting caliber. In a new interview, his MCU co-star Jeremy Renner, who went through a tragic snowplow accident last year, opened up about how RDJ helped him through the turbulent time, and how the "great chats" lifted his spirits. Here's what he said.

What Renner said

Here's how RDJ helped Renner through 'other-worldly pain'

During Renner's time in the ICU, he experienced "other-worldly pain," but Downey was there to distract him with humor. Renner told PEOPLE, "We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime like we were dating or something. He's like, 'Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don't care how you feel, as long as you look good that's all that matters." Renner and RDJ are known for playing Hawkeye and Tony Stark, respectively, in the MCU.

On Renner's show

RDJ encouraged Renner to return to his show

During their calls, RDJ also encouraged Renner to get back up on his feet quickly so he could return to the sets of the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. "He's like, 'You've got to get back to do [the show] because we need to see what happens. His ways are very heartwarming." Reportedly, both Downey Jr. and his wife-producer Susan Downey are fans of the show.

His wife's opinion

Mentoring young actors, supporting friends, and wife's opinion

Downey has mentored younger actors like John Boyega, who sought his guidance before starring in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and is known for sticking by everyone's side during their tough times. "He really does believe in giving back, and he does it through his actions."It's just an appreciation for all he's gone through, for all the people who stuck around through some of his more difficult times," Susan told PEOPLE.

Jon Favreau's opinion

'He keeps relationships going': Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau, who directed Downey in Iron Man and its sequel, commends him for maintaining relationships even when not working. Per Favreau, "He's somebody who, even when he's not working, he's still connecting. He really keeps relationships going, and he's always checking in and always keeps those channels of communication and those relationships open." "He's definitely an ambassador among people in our field. And I think he's appreciated for it. People really look to him," he told PEOPLE.

About his accident

Flashback: Renner was gravely injured in January 2023

Renner's accident happened around New Year 2023 in Nevada. He was helping a motorist stranded in three feet of snow before being run over by his own snowplow, eventually crushing 30 of his bones. The actor was then airlifted to a hospital in Reno and underwent surgery there. "Because I was never afraid, mind you, of death prior, now I am really not afraid," he said on This Life of Mine Show in February.