Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' special teaser arriving on her birthday!

By Tanvi Gupta 10:24 am Mar 31, 2024

What's the story Ever since Rashmika Mandanna announced her new film The Girlfriend last October, fans have been eagerly anticipating new updates. Some even requested a teaser for the film on social media. Finally, fulfilling this wish, Rahul Ravindran, the director of this much-anticipated Telugu film, has promised to release a special glimpse on Friday (April 5). Interestingly, this date coincides with the birthday of the film's lead, Mandanna.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Actor-director Ravindran, who made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Chi La Sow (2018), is making a comeback with The Girlfriend. Despite mixed reviews and box office disappointment for his subsequent film Manmadhudu 2 (2019), Ravindran is returning to the director's chair after a four-year hiatus. Notably, there's still a great deal of expectation from Ravindran as his Chi La Sow won the National Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Previous glimpse

First peek at 'The Girlfriend' suggested a sinister twist

A promo video for the film was released last year, featuring Mandanna underwater, her smile transitioning into a sad expression as the voiceover speaks about her seemingly "toxic" relationship. The man in the background says in Telugu, "I love her so much that she doesn't need friends or family or anyone else... I am all she needs. To have a girl I can call mine...is a different kind of high."

Production details

The film is backed by Allu Arvind

The Girlfriend is set to be a pan-Indian project produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, with backing from Allu Aravind. The film's music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Apart from Mandanna, the rest of the cast for the project is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, sharing her enthusiasm for the project, Mandanna previously stated, "We'll for sure kill it with this one."

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, Mandanna has a busy year ahead of her

Mandanna made waves last year by starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Now, 2024 promises to be a busy year. Firstly, she is set to reprise her role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule—slated for release on August 15. Then, she will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's Chaava—scheduled for a December 6 release. Mandanna is also involved in other projects, including Venky Kudumula's VNR Trio and a film led by Dhanush, Kubera.