Box office: 'Crew' nears Rs. 20cr milestone in two days

09:24 am Mar 31, 2024

What's the story Living up to its immense hype, Rajesh Krishnan's Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, made a thunderous debut at the box office on Friday. With an impressive opening of Rs. 9.25cr, the film solidified its position as the third-highest Bollywood opener of 2024, trailing only Fighter and Shaitaan. Like a well-oiled machine, the film continued to function smoothly on Saturday (day 2). Here's a breakdown of the collection.

Crew entered the box office arena amid fierce competition, premiering just a day after Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham and going head-to-head with the blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong. Both of these films have been performing exceptionally well, providing stiff competition to Crew. Additionally, last week's releases such as Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar are still in the race, raking in decent numbers. Despite facing such formidable opponents, Crew is performing like a true champion.

According to Sacnilk, Crew continued its winning streak on Saturday, adding an estimated Rs. 9.6cr, bringing the total to a staggering Rs. 18.85cr. The film boasted an overall 28.85% Hindi occupancy, with the highest turnout during the night shows (41.76%). This success is particularly noteworthy as it maintained momentum even after the public holiday (Good Friday) on its first day.

Taking conspicuous inspiration from the downfall of Kingfisher Airlines, the movie portrays Vijay Walia (Saswata Chatterjee) as the head honcho of Kohinoor Airlines. Despite announcing his company's bankruptcy, Walia continues to live a life of luxury while leaving his 4,000 employees high and dry without their salaries. Enter Jasmine (Kapoor Khan), Geeta (Tabu), and Divya (Sanon)—three flight attendants. Frustrated with Walia's greed, they decide to take matters into their own hands by embarking on a daring heist.

Here's more about the film

The three leading Bollywood ladies aside, the film also features Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in supporting roles. The production credits go to Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network banner—both known for spearheading female-centric projects. The film's success and positive reviews suggest that Crew is a must-watch for Bollywood fans. Read our Crew review here.