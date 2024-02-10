'Eagle' box office collection: Day 1

What's the story The Telugu action-thriller Eagle, featuring Ravi Teja, was released theatrically on Friday, alongside Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Lal Salaam. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Anupama Parameswaran, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhubala. Amid the thunderous anticipation building up to its release, Eagle soared into theaters, meeting expectations with decent opening-day figures.

Eagle was initially slated for release on January 13, coinciding with the Makara Sankranti festive season. However, due to the screen crunch caused by Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu, Eagle's makers made a strategic decision to postpone its release. By choosing a later date, the film aims for a solo run in theaters, avoiding major competition. This calculated move is expected to pay off for the movie.

'Eagle' outperforms Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' on day one

Per Sacnilk, Eagle earned an estimated Rs. 6.2cr (India nett) on its first day across languages. The film outperformed the Tamil sports drama Lal Salaam, featuring a cameo by Rajinikanth, which earned a mere Rs. 4.3 crore on its opening day. With an overall occupancy of 37.48% for its Telugu version and 7.46% for its Hindi version on Friday, Eagle is expected to surge in numbers in the coming days.

What is 'Eagle' all about?

Helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Gattamneni, Eagle centers around journalist Nalini (Parameswaran). Her quest begins when she uncovers that Sahadev Varma, aka Eagle (Teja), previously believed to be a cotton farmer, is, in fact, a perilous professional assassin. Thereafter, Nalini embarks on a journey to unveil Eagle's past. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory.

Is 'Eagle 2' confirmed? Here's what makers revealed

Ahead of Eagle's release, the makers reportedly confirmed the sequel, which will be titled Eagle: Yuddha Kaanda. Following Eagle's first-day show, fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm for the next installment. A fan tweeted, "[Eagle 2] confirmed!! There's a solid lead for the second part of Eagle at the end of part 1 after the Sahadev Mass Massacre (sic)." Another user said, "Can't wait for part 2... It is going to get bigger and better (sic)."