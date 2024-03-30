Next Article

'Crew' achieves third highest opening of the year

Box office: Kareena-Tabu-Kriti's 'Crew' scores third-highest opening of 2024

By Tanvi Gupta 10:42 am Mar 30, 202410:42 am

What's the story Rajesh Krishnan's heist comedy Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, landed in theaters this Friday. Despite premiering just a day after Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham and going head-to-head with Godzilla X Kong, Crew has turned out to be a force to be reckoned with, holding its own against the competition. Per Sacnilk, the film made a high-flying debut, raking in an impressive Rs. 8.75cr on its opening day.

Box office battle

'Crew' holds ground despite stiff competition

Trade analysts initially predicted an opening day collection of around Rs. 5cr, but the heist comedy surprised everyone by grossing Rs. 8.75cr. This strong start was further bolstered by a 26.34% Hindi occupancy rate on the opening day. Despite facing stiff competition from Aadujeevitham (which earned Rs. 15cr in two days) and the Hollywood blockbuster Godzilla X Kong (which raked in Rs. 13.80cr on its opening day), Crew undoubtedly exceeded expectations.

Top openings

'Crew' ranks third among major openings this year

When compared to other major openings this year, Crew ranks third, following Fighter and Shaitaan. Siddharth Anand's Fighter, released on January 25, grossed Rs. 24.60cr on its opening day while Ajay Devgn-led Shaitaan, released on March 8, debuted with Rs. 14.75cr. Notably, Crew's opening collection exceeded that of Shahid Kapoor and Sanon's film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which debuted with Rs. 7.02cr. Crew is Tabu and Kapoor Khan's first, and Sanon's second film of 2024.

Plotline

What is the story of 'Crew'?

Conspicuously inspired by the downfall of Kingfisher Airlines, the movie portrays Vijay Walia (Saswata Chatterjee) as the head honcho of Kohinoor Airlines. This leader has announced his company's bankruptcy, leaving his 4,000 employees high and dry without their salaries, while he continues to live a life of luxury. Enter Jasmine (Kapoor Khan), Geeta (Tabu), and Divya (Sanon)—three flight attendants for Kohinoor—who, fed up with Walia's greed, decide to take matters into their own hands by embarking on a daring heist.

Unique casting

'Crew' is a rare female-led film

Crew, backed by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, stands out in mainstream Hindi cinema as it does not include any male stars in leading roles. Instead, Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh appear in supporting roles. This film holds particular importance for Kapoor Khan, whose previous theatrical release, Laal Singh Chaddha, underperformed at the box office. Crew is expected to sustain momentum over the weekend as well. Read our Crew review here.