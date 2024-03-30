Next Article

Louis Gossett Jr. (87), first Black supporting actor Oscar-winner, dies

By Tanvi Gupta 09:46 am Mar 30, 202409:46 am

What's the story Hollywood actor Louis Gossett Jr., (87), known for his Oscar-winning role in An Officer and a Gentleman, passed away early Friday morning. His family confirmed his death in a statement: "It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm that our beloved father passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time." Though the cause of death hasn't been disclosed, he battled prostate cancer and respiratory illness in recent years, reported the Washington Post.

Beginnings

Gossett's early life and cinematic journey

Born and raised in Brooklyn's Sheepshead Bay, Gossett's acting journey began at the young age of 17 with a school production of You Can't Take It With You. He later attended New York University and made his Broadway debut in 1953, stepping into the role of Spencer Scott in Take a Giant Step. His first film role came with the 1961 adaptation of A Raisin in the Sun.

Breakout era

Early work and big breakthroughs

The 1960s were a breakout era for Gossett and he flourished not just as an actor, but also as a recording artist. In 1961, he appeared in The Blacks, a record-breaking off-Broadway play that ran for over 1,400 performances. In 1964, Gossett released his single Hooka Dooka/Goodmornin Captain. This was followed by Red Rosy Bush/See See Rider. His success continued throughout the 1960s and 70s, with more albums and acclaimed Broadway performances.

Acclaimed performance

Gossett's groundbreaking role in 'An Officer and a Gentleman'

Gossett delivered a groundbreaking performance as Sgt. Emil Foley in Taylor Hackford's 1982 film An Officer and a Gentleman. His portrayal of a tough drill instructor earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, making him the first Black man to win this Oscar category! While paying his tribute to Gossett, director Hackford recalled that the character was initially conceived as white but was revised to include actors of color after he visited a Navy training center.

Career

A career spanning seven decades: Gossett's legacy

Gossett's illustrious career spanned more than seven decades, featuring roles in films like Enemy Mine and Iron Eagle. He won an Emmy for his role in the television miniseries Roots and received six additional Emmy nominations throughout his career. His later work included appearances on HBO's Boardwalk Empire in 2013 and CBS's Halle Berry-led sci-fi thriller Extant. Gossett is survived by his son, producer Satie Gossett, an adopted son, Sharron, and a nephew, actor Robert Gossett.