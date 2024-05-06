Next Article

'Spacey Unmasked': Documentary to air despite Kevin Spacey's protests

By Isha Sharma

What's the story Despite vehement protests from disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, Channel 4 is in no mood to cower down. It is set to air a contentious two-part documentary titled Spacey Unmasked on Monday night, which lambasts Spacey and features accounts from 10 men accusing the Hollywood star of inappropriate sexual conduct spanning nearly four decades. Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, has publicly and strongly denied these recent allegations.

Past acquittals

Spacey's previous legal victories amid new allegations

Spacey was previously cleared of nine charges related to sexual misconduct in a case involving four men at Southwark Crown Court. He also won a 2022 US civil lawsuit where he was accused of making an unwanted sexual advance in 1986. The upcoming documentary is expected to present new allegations from individuals not involved in these past legal proceedings.

Actor's defense

Spacey's response to new allegations and documentary

In response to the new allegations, Spacey conducted a comprehensive interview with former GB News presenter Dan Wootton. He said, "I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who's made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me." "I've never told someone that if they give me sexual favors, then I will help them out with their career, never."

Spacey's stance

'I can't go through this again'

Spacey admitted that he may have "hooked up" with young artists or even made a "clumsy pass at someone who wasn't interested" but didn't commit any "crimes." "That may not have been the best decision and it is not one that I would do today, but it happened. It wasn't illegal, and nor has it ever been alleged to have been illegal." "I can't go through this again, allowing myself to be baselessly attacked without defending myself."

Spacey's tirade on X

Spacey thinks the documentary is an attempt at ratings

Earlier this month, Spacey took to X to launch an angry tirade. He tweeted, "I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided 'documentary' about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it's not Channel 4." "Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated."

#MeToo movement

Producer hopes it will start a #MeToo movement for men

Dorothy Byrne, one of the documentary's producers, expressed her hope that the film might inspire a #MeToo movement among men. "I've made a lot of programs over decades about women suffering inappropriate behavior, so this has been a very interesting project to work on. I do feel that it's a #MeToo moment for men," she told Observer.

Byrne's statement

Byrne is optimistic about documentary bringing ground-level change

She added, "Lots of things that were done to women 50 years ago are still being done to men, many of whom feel that they have to put up with it. Employees now know to look out for this kind of behavior, but they tend to assume it's going to be a woman at risk." The documentary will shed light on the "events that took place between 1976 and 2013."

Information

Read the synopsis of the documentary

Channel 4 describes the documentary as, "A forensic look at Kevin Spacey's rise and fall from grace amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, as several men speak about their experiences with the actor." It has been produced by Roast Beef Productions and All3Media.