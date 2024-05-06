Next Article

By Isha Sharma 12:23 pm May 06, 202412:23 pm

What's the story The action drama Aavesham, featuring Fahadh Faasil, has been met with immense critical and commercial acclaim, with moviegoers applauding its "infectious energy" and inventive plot. Since its release on April 11, the film, directed by Jithu Madhavan, has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies this year and is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After a successful 25-day run, Aavesham's domestic earnings have soared to an impressive ₹79.65 crore nett.

Earnings boost

'Aavesham' saw a significant increase in 25th-day earnings

On its 25th day, Aavesham saw a remarkable occupancy rate of 54.6%, bringing in ₹2.45 crore nett. This is a significant increase from the ₹1.8 crore earned on its previous day, a Saturday. The film's consistent performance and increasing earnings highlight its growing popularity among audiences. It also stars Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Ashish Vidyarthi in a cameo appearance.

Actor's perspective

Faasil shared insights on his role in the film

During a press conference, Faasil, who plays the character Ranga in Aavesham, shared his experience. He stated, "I haven't done a movie and a character like this before. My character is loud and involves some complications as Ranga speaks in a language which is a blend of Malayalam and Kannada." This unique role has contributed to the film's success and audience engagement.

Behind the scenes

'Aavesham' production team and cast contributed to film's success

Aavesham was produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under their respective production houses. The film also features Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, and Roshan Shanavas in pivotal roles. Its music was composed by Sushin Shyam while Sameer Thahir and Vivek Harshan handled the cinematography and editing respectively. It is Faasil's first release of 2024. He will next be seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule on August 15.