Box office collection: 'Bramayugam' to bow out of theaters soon

By Aikantik Bag 01:03 pm Mar 01, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Malayalam movies are undoubtedly one of the most known film industries in India. The industry is known for helming hard-hitting content and out-of-the-box storytelling. Recently, the industry produced a cinematic gem titled Bramayugam and it became the talk of the town. The monochromatic film emerged to be a money spinner at the box office and has currently slowed down in the second week.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial earned Rs. 45 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 24.58 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The film reinvents a newer side of superstar Mammootty. The cast includes Amalda Liz, Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan, and Manikandan R. Achari, among others.

