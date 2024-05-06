Next Article

'Aranmanai 4' box office collection: Day 3

Box office: 'Aranmanai 4' mints over ₹18cr on opening weekend

By Tanvi Gupta 12:14 pm May 06, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Since its Friday (May 3) release, the Tamil comedy horror saga Aranmanai 4 has been hitting all the right notes at the box office, keeping audiences spellbound. The fourth installment in the Aranmanai series, this film features Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. The film, also available in Telugu (Baak), amassed a whopping ₹18cr within the first three days of its release. Here's a breakdown of collections.

Collection

Day 3: 'Aranmanai 4' inched closer to ₹20cr mark

The film kicked off its theatrical run with a respectable ₹4.65cr on Friday, and it has only soared higher since then. Saturday saw a substantial increase, with ₹6.65cr. By Sunday (Day 3), the film pulled in ₹7.5cr, boasting a theater occupancy of 56% for the Tamil version and 21% for the Telugu version. With this impressive streak, the film's total revenue now stands at ₹18.8cr. Projections for the upcoming week hint at the film effortlessly crossing the ₹35cr mark.

Cast details

Star-studded cast and crew behind 'Aranmanai 4'

Apart from Bhatia and Khanna, Aranmanai 4 is supported by Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, and KS Ravikumar. Initially, Vijay Sethupathi was set to play the lead role in this fourth installment. However, due to scheduling conflicts, he had to step down and director Sundar C stepped into the lead role. The film's music score is contributed by HipHop Tamizha.

Audience feedback

'Aranmanai 4' received praise on social media

Audiences have taken to social media to express their appreciation for Aranmanai 4. One user described the film as an "overall perfect family entertainer for Aranmanai Franchise lovers," praising its "very good VFX quality & visuals" and HipHop's contribution to the music score. Another fan commended the film's technical aspects like music and visuals as superior compared to previous Aranmanai movies, dubbing it a "Summer Entertainer for family and kids."