Next Article

Nitthin is set to headline 'Thammudu'

First look poster of 'Thammudu' unveiled on Nithiin's birthday

By Tanvi Gupta 03:02 pm Mar 30, 202403:02 pm

What's the story The first-look poster for the highly-anticipated Telugu film Thammudu, starring actor-director Nithiin, was unveiled on Saturday, coinciding with his 41st birthday. In the intriguing poster, Nithiin is seen atop a crowded bus, holding a spear, sparking excitement among curious fans. Directed by Sriram Venu, known for his projects like MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) and Vakeel Saab﻿, the film's release date is currently undisclosed.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Thammudu marks the first collaboration between Nithiin and director Venu. The film is backed by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, a production house known for backing all of Venu's previous projects, including his 2011 directorial debut with Oh My Friend. Meanwhile, following his appearances in movies such as Dil and Srinivas Kalyanam, Nithiin is teaming up with Raju for the third time.

Film's details

'A story of ambition, courage, and determination'

Taking to X/Twitter, the production house shared a poster that reveals a tribal woman driving the bus, with passengers appearing visibly disturbed. Meanwhile, Nithiin dons a rugged appearance. The poster was accompanied by a caption that read: "A story of ambition, courage, and determination." To note, the forthcoming film might feature actor Sapthami Gowda as the female lead opposite Nithiin, with Varsha Bollama playing his sister.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Crew and storyline

What is the plotline of 'Thammudu'?

Per reports, the storyline of Thammudu revolves around "a brother who goes to any extent to safeguard his sister from multiple challenges in her life." The movie is said to explore the "beautiful bonding between siblings and how they overcome misunderstandings to continue their relationship." Behind the scenes, the music for the film is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Prawin Pudi will handle editing and Sameer Reddy will be in charge of cinematography.

Future venture

Meanwhile, a quick look at Nithiin's upcoming projects

Apart from Thammudu, Nithiin is also working on another film titled Robinhood. This action-comedy movie, directed by Venky Kudumula, features him as a thief or con artist. Currently under production by Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood marks his second collaboration with Kudumula after their successful venture Bheeshma (2020). A new poster from the film was unveiled on Saturday. Notably, Nithiin was last seen in the film Extra Ordinary Man, which premiered last year.