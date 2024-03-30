Next Article

'Tillu Square' box office collection: Day 1

Box office: 'Tillu Square' outshines predecessor, opens with Rs. 11.2cr

By Tanvi Gupta 03:14 pm Mar 30, 202403:14 pm

What's the story Telugu Cinema's latest release, Tillu Square, featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, made its triumphant debut in theaters on Friday. A sequel to Jonnalagadda's 2022 hit DJ Tillu, the film—directed by Mallik Ram—has met with an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences who have praised it as superior to its predecessor. Translating the acclaim into box office success, it opened with an outstanding Rs. 11.2cr domestically, per Sacnilk.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In February 2022, ahead of the release of DJ Tillu, Jonnalagadda revealed plans for a sequel, expressing confidence in the character's potential by stating, "There are no limits to Tillu's character and I think this can be explored and stretched to any length." The first installment—reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 8cr—earned an estimated Rs. 30.30cr. Now, the sequel has emerged as a successful continuation of the story.

Box office

'Tillu Square' surpasses recent releases in opening day earnings

With an impressive 70.83% overall occupancy in Telugu cinemas on Friday, Tillu Square made a significant impact right at the outset. Its opening figures have surpassed the earnings of recent releases such as the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Bollywood's heist comedy Crew. The team behind Tillu Square revealed that the film grossed Rs. 23.7cr on its debut day, marking a remarkable achievement for Telugu cinema.

Production triumph

The movie achieved success despite a moderate budget

Despite not having a star-studded cast or a hefty budget, the success of Tillu Square is noteworthy. Producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya managed to create this hit on a moderate budget, and notably, the film's production cost has already been recouped due to Netflix acquiring digital rights for a significant amount. Officially announced in June 2022, Tillu Square's release was earlier delayed several times due to post-production challenges.

Film details

'Tillu Square's cast and crew

Tillu Square sees actors Muralidhar Goud and Praneeth Reddy Kallem return to their roles from the original film. The storyline revolves around Tillu's life, taking an unforeseen twist following a mysterious murder. Neha Shetty—who played the lead in the prequel—makes a special cameo appearance, adding to the buzz. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Ram Miriyala and Sricharan Pakala served as music directors, while cinematography and editing were handled by Sai Prakash Ummadisingu and Naveen Nooli, respectively.