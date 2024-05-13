Next Article

SEVENTEEN's '17 IS RIGHT HERE' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard 200

'17 IS RIGHT HERE' scripts Billboard record for SEVENTEEN

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:06 pm May 13, 202405:06 pm

What's the story The renowned music group, SEVENTEEN, has made a significant entry on the Billboard 200 with their latest Best Album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE. On Sunday (local time), Billboard revealed that the album had secured the No. 5 spot on its Top 200 Albums chart. This chart ranks the most popular albums across the US.

Chart history

SEVENTEEN continues Top 10 streak on Billboard 200

This achievement marked the fifth consecutive Top 10 album for SEVENTEEN on the Billboard 200, and their seventh entry overall. Their previous chart entries include Your Choice (peaking at No. 15), Attacca (No. 13), Face the Sun (No. 7), SECTOR 17 (No. 4), FML (No. 2), and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN (also at No. 2).

Album's performance

'17 IS RIGHT HERE' has earned 53,000 equivalent album units

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), the album 17 IS RIGHT HERE garnered a total of 53,000 equivalent album units in the week ending on May 9. The score comprises 49,000 traditional album sales and an additional 4,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units. This equates to a staggering 5.5M on-demand audio streams over the course of that week.

Background

The album is a mix of old and new tracks

First announced during the 13-member band's two-day concert in South Korea, 17 IS RIGHT HERE was released on April 29. The album presents a mix of new and old tracks. It includes four fresh songs along with Korean versions of eight previously released Japanese lead singles. Also featured are 20 lead singles from past Korean releases, alongside a digital-only instrumental version of the group's debut single Adore U.