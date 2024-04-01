Next Article

'17 IS RIGHT HERE' is slated for April release

SEVENTEEN announces '17 IS RIGHT HERE' album; unveils release date

By Aikantik Bag 12:01 pm Apr 01, 202412:01 pm

What's the story The K-pop sensation, SEVENTEEN, has announced a double comeback for the year 2024. The first album titled 17 IS RIGHT HERE is set to be released on April 29. This thrilling news was revealed during the band's two-day concert in Incheon, South Korea. Pledis Entertainment, the group's agency also shared a teaser video giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming album.

Pre-orders

Album pre-order details are here

The K-pop group revealed that fans can start pre-ordering the album from Monday. The teaser video released by Pledis Entertainment also guides fans, known as CARATS, to platforms where they can find promotional content related to the upcoming album. Following the release, SEVENTEEN will be performing at two major music festivals - Glastonbury Festival and Lollapalooza Berlin.

Twitter Post

Watch the teaser here