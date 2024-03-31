Next Article

It's a double comenack for SEVENTEEN!

K-pop: SEVENTEEN confirms two comebacks at encore concert tour

By Tanvi Gupta 04:01 pm Mar 31, 202404:01 pm

What's the story South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN has excited fans with the announcement of two comebacks this year. The unexpected news was revealed by band member Hoshi during their encore concert SEVENTEEN Tour: Follow Again to Incheon, held on Sunday. Known for their dynamic performances and diverse music styles, the group plans to release two new albums in the coming months, as revealed by Hoshi.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Pledis Entertainment's SEVENTEEN, consisting of thirteen members including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, debuted on May 26, 2015, with their extended play (EP) 17 Carat. Since then, the group has released four studio albums, 12 EPs, and three reissues. The group's name reflects the group's structure, comprising 13 members, three units, and one cohesive group.

Reaction

Band members react to Hoshi's surprise announcement

As per Allkpop, during the concert, while interacting with fans, Hoshi—the main dancer of the group—boldly announced "SEVENTEEN will have two comebacks this year," giving fans an unexpected gift. Hoshi's impromptu announcement sparked a mix of surprises. It also elicited a playful banter among the band members, who jokingly responded, "Why are you like this" and "We were going to announce it at the end."

Concert

SEVENTEEN's encore tour drew thousands of fans

The SEVENTEEN Tour: Follow Again to Incheon was a major success, attracting approximately 56,000 fans over two days. The concert took place at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in South Korea on Saturday and Sunday. To note, this event followed their performance in January, where they became the first K-pop group to hold a concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan, Philippines.

Comeback plans

Upcoming albums will follow the 11th EP 'Seventeenth Heaven'

Anticipation is high for SEVENTEEN's upcoming albums following their eleventh EP, Seventeenth Heaven, which was released on October 23. The EP arrived five months after FML in 2023 and made history as the most pre-ordered release in South Korean history, boasting 5.20M pre-orders. Featuring the single God of Music and a collaboration with American producer Marshmello titled SOS, the EP garnered significant commercial success.