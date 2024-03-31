Next Article

'Suriya 44' has been specifically written for the Tamil superstar

Suriya-Karthik's 'Suriya 44' was kept a secret for 2 years

By Tanvi Gupta 03:35 pm Mar 31, 202403:35 pm

What's the story Tamil Cinema's beloved actor Suriya is teaming up with acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj for his 44th film, tentatively titled Suriya 44. This collaboration was kept secret for over two years, according to producer Karthikeyan. Per Pinkvilla, initially planned as Suriya's 43rd project alongside Sudha Kongara, the film was delayed due to extended pre-production work and the impact of general elections on shooting locations.

Script development

'Suriya 44': A tailor-made script for the actor

As per Vikatan magazine, Suriya 44 is a script specifically crafted for Suriya by director Subbaraj. Before shooting Jigarthanda DoubleX with Raghava Lawrence, Subbaraj discussed a rough concept of the film with Suriya, who encouraged him to develop it further. Producer Karthikeyan revealed that they went to great lengths to keep the collaboration under wraps due to the prevalent issue of news leaks.

Delays

Suriya, Subbaraj's prior commitments delayed the project

Further, the producer also disclosed that the discussions between Suriya and Subbaraj had been ongoing for "a duration of two and a half years." However, the involvement of both Suriya and the director in other projects contributed to the delays. To note, the film is a joint venture between Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films and Suriya's 2D Entertainment. The announcement of other cast members is still pending.

Poster release

'Suriya 44' first-look poster was recently unveiled

On Thursday, Suriya and the team released the first-look poster of Suriya 44, featuring a car accident and an arrow lodged in a tree with the tagline 'Love Laughter War.' The actor shared his excitement about this new venture on social media, asking for fans' blessings. Director Subbaraj also posted the same poster on his account, expressing his enthusiasm about working with the National Film Awardee.

Twitter Post

Checked out the poster of 'Suriya 44' yet?

Other projects

Meanwhile, Suriya is gearing up for pan-India film 'Kanguva'

In addition to Suriya 44, the actor is also awaiting the release of his pan-India film, Kanguva. Directed by Siruthai Siva, this ambitious fantasy action film has a reported budget of over Rs. 300cr. The film marks Bobby Deol's debut in Tamil cinema and features a star-studded supporting cast including Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Marimuthu, Deepa Venkat, Ravi Raghavendra and KS Ravikumar.