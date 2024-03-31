Next Article

'Madgaon Express' box office collection: Day 9

Box office: 'Crew' gives 'Madgaon Express' run for its money

By Tanvi Gupta 03:01 pm Mar 31, 202403:01 pm

What's the story Renowned for his acting prowess in films such as Go Goa Gone and the Golmaal series, Kunal Kemmu recently ventured into direction with Madgaon Express. Having hit theaters on March 22, the film received largely positive reviews but has been unable to hold its ground at the box office. In its first week, it surpassed the Rs. 13cr mark, but then experienced a decline in the second week, primarily due to the release of Crew.

Collection

'Madgaon Express' in numbers

On its second Friday (day 8), Madgaon Express witnessed a dip in collections, recording just 90 lakh in earnings. However, Saturday (day 9) saw a slight improvement, with earnings reaching Rs. 1.25cr. As a result, the film's total collection has now reached Rs. 15.65cr. Interestingly, on Saturday, the film boasted an overall Hindi occupancy of 37.90%, surpassing that of Crew, which recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.85%.

Box office rivalry

How 'Madgaon Express' has been trumped by 'Crew'

The buzz and positive word-of-mouth around Madgaon Express suggest that Sunday's collection might see some boost. However, the film's box office performance may still be affected—thanks to Crew, which features stars like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma, and Diljit Dosanjh. In just two days, Crew has already surpassed Madgaon Express's total collection of nine days, indicating a potential challenge for Kemmu's directorial debut ahead. Godzilla x Kong is another competitor of ME.

About the project

Here's more about 'Madgaon Express'

The ensemble cast includes Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Chhaya Kadam, and Upendra Limaye, among others. The story revolves around Dodo (Divyenndu), Pratik (Gandhi), and Ayush (Tiwary), who embark on a long-awaited trip to Goa. However, their vacation takes a dangerous turn when they stumble upon a large cocaine stash in their hotel room. Things escalate quickly as they find themselves targeted by local gangsters. Read our Madgaon Express review here.

Director's statement

Meanwhile, Kemmu expressed gratitude toward the audience

Meanwhile, Kemmu recently expressed his gratitude to his team and fans through a series of behind-the-scenes photos. He posted, "Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians." He also thanked the audience for their love towards the film, adding, "Thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film."