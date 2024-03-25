Next Article

'Madgaon Express' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Madgaon Express' experiences joyride on opening weekend

By Aikantik Bag 10:40 am Mar 25, 202410:40 am

What's the story Buddy drama is one of the most watched genres in India and Bollywood has set the gold standard of friendship with landmark films. Recently, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani bankrolled a quirky buddy comedy titled Madgaon Express and the movie experienced a decent opening weekend at the box office. The makers will now capitalize on the Holi holiday for better growth.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 10 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kunal Kemmu directorial earned Rs. 2.85 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.1 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews from critics and word of mouth is quite strong too. The cast includes Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Chhaya Kadam, Upendra Limaye, and Nora Fatehi, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post