'Baaghi 4' is slated for 2024 release

Tiger Shroff reveals 'Baaghi 4' release date; shares heartfelt note

By Aikantik Bag 05:23 pm Mar 20, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Tiger Shroff is a bonafide new-generation action star in Bollywood and has carved his niche over the years. On Tuesday, the makers of his upcoming actioner Baaghi 4 announced the film. And now, a day later, they have unveiled a short snippet with its tentative release date. The film is slated for release in 2025.

Actioners and franchise cinema have proven to be sure-shot box office hits in India. Hence, makers often resort to formulaic films to generate money spinners. Shroff is synonymous with the franchise and the fourth installment has already caused buzz on social media. The actor will aim for newer box office records with the upcoming film.

Production

Sajid Nadiadwala to bankroll 'Baaghi 4'

Shroff took to social media and shared a snippet featuring some action-packed sequences from the franchise's previous films. While sharing it, he penned, "The franchise closest to my heart, also the most challenging for my heart got this far thanks to your love." The upcoming part will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Release

Meanwhile, he's gearing up for Eid 2024 release

Shroff has another major release lined up, titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Also an actioner, it is looking at an Eid 2024 release. Shroff will be sharing the screen with the quintessential action hero Akshay Kumar. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film has already stirred excitement among fans. With the announcement of Baaghi 4, Shroff's impressive roster of upcoming releases continues to grow.

Lineup

Shroff will star in 'Singham Again,' too

The true-blue action star has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, too, which will mark his entry into the star-studded cop universe. Additionally, he is filming an untitled project helmed by Jagan Shakti. With three releases, Shroff is set for a lucrative year ahead. Recently, Shakti revealed that the Hero No. 1 remake is still in the pipeline and Shroff will start filming in July. It also stars Disha Patani.

