Box office collection: 'Manjummel Boys' dips but is still steady

Mar 13, 2024

What's the story Manjummel Boys is a recently released Malayalam thriller, and its box office run will be a story to tell for years to come. The movie holds the fort with its gripping content and has attained blockbuster status in the South Indian market. The thriller is currently in its third week and is confidently marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark in India.

Aiming for newer box office milestones

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Chidambaram directorial earned Rs. 2.65 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. So far, it has raked in Rs. 92.15 crore domestically. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers and is reportedly an ode to Kamal Haasan's Gunaa. The cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., and Deepak Parambol, among others.

