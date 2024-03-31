Next Article

Why was Imtiaz uncertain about Diljit for 'Chamkila'? He reveals

By Tanvi Gupta 02:38 pm Mar 31, 202402:38 pm

What's the story When the trailer or teaser for a film drops, audiences often applaud the cast, saying it's difficult to imagine anyone else in their roles. Such is the case with the forthcoming Amar Singh Chamkila as well, where viewers unanimously feel that Diljit Dosanjh is indeed the perfect fit for the eponymous role. However, director Imtiaz Ali recently revealed his initial reservations about casting Dosanjh and confessed that he hesitated to approach the singer-actor.

Casting doubts

'I wasn't sure whether it's gonna work out with Diljit...'

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ali opened up about his initial doubts. He admitted that when he watched Dosanjh's performances—both individually and alongside his co-star Parineeti Chopra—he couldn't envision anyone else portraying the characters of Chamkila or Amarjot. Despite this, Ali confessed, "However, I wasn't sure whether it's gonna work out with Diljit for some reason. I thought he might not be able to do it, etc. So I didn't approach him in the beginning."

Role preparation

Dosanjh's dedication changed the director's perception

Ali's apprehensions were dispelled after a conversation with Dosanjh. During the interview, the director stated, "The moment I spoke to him [Dosanjh], it was just like a different chapter." He praised Dosanjh's commitment to understanding the character and preparing for the role. Ali even went on to say, "Now it's a sure shot thing, and now I really can't imagine anybody else doing it."

Perfect fit

Dosanjh's uncanny resemblance to the real-life Chamkila

It's noteworthy that Dosanjh's portrayal has garnered praise for its striking resemblance to the real-life Chamkila. Ali echoed this sentiment, stating, "In a way, he has been preparing for Chamkila ever since he was born because he was born in those parts." "Diljit is also from Malwa...from Punjab from a smaller place like he knows that language; he knows what it is to be an artist in Punjab and rise he knows about Chamkila much before I got to know."

Information

Background: Film is based on real-life story of this musician

To note, Chamkila is a biographical drama film centered on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. Known for his provocative themes, Chamkila's music often explored topics such as women objectification, alcoholism, sexual violence, and even borderline pedophilia. Tragically, Chamkila and his second wife, Amarjot were assassinated on March 8, 1988, in an unresolved incident.

Release platform

Here's why Ali chose OTT release for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Ali further discussed his decision to release Amar Singh Chamkila on an OTT platform instead of taking the theatrical route. He reasoned, "Well, new things come along and you must try it," adding, "I feel that there is a certain reach and the point of making Chamkila for me...I thought was necessary because Chamkila is a very big subject and I think it's a universal subject." Chamkila is set to premiere on Netflix on April 12.