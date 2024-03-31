Next Article

'Monkey Man' might release in India on April 26 instead of April 19

By Tanvi Gupta 01:55 pm Mar 31, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Dev Patel's hotly awaited film, Monkey Man, is experiencing a delay in its Indian release. The film, directed by and headlined by Patel, garnered global attention following the launch of its action-packed trailer earlier this year and was scheduled to release on April 19 in India. However, Universal Pictures India has stopped mentioning the specific release date on social media, instead opting for a vague 'coming soon'.

Censorship hurdles

Are censorship concerns behind the potential delay?

Bollywood Hungama reported that the film's release is reportedly contingent on approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). An insider source revealed: "The film has excessive violence and there are fears that some of its aspects might hurt the sentiments of the section of the audience. Hence, the Censor process is expected to take time." This information aligns with recent changes on the ticket app BookMyShow, where Monkey Man's specific release date has been removed.

Statement

'It might be delayed by a week to April 26'

Additionally, the source indicated, "Universal Studios team in the US also needs to permit the changes asked by the CBFC. Once they approve, the local team will carry out the changes and only then, the team will announce the release date." The source further explained, "If the process is completed in a timely manner, Monkey Man will hit theaters in India on April 19." "Otherwise, it will be delayed by a week, premiering on April 26."

Film's details

'Monkey Man's plot and production challenges

Monkey Man tells the story of a young man seeking vengeance against corrupt leaders responsible for his mother's death. The film also features Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Vipin Sharma. Previously, Patel shared about the numerous production challenges faced during filming, describing the experience as "the most demanding thing" he has ever done in an open Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything).

Production woes

Pandemic-induced hurdles in 'Monkey Man's production

The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a location change from India to a small Indonesian island—where a bubble was created for nearly 500 crew members. The sealed borders meant many supporting actors couldn't reach the location, leading Patel to cast crew members such as tailors and lighting technicians. Equipment issues were also rampant—with malfunctioning cameras and cranes resulting in scenes being filmed on mobile phones. Nonetheless, Patel remained optimistic, stating that "every obstacle provided us with a new opportunity to innovate."