01:06 pm Mar 31, 2024

What's the story News1 recently reported that BLACKPINK's Jennie is preparing for a solo comeback this summer. This news comes a few months after she launched her label OA (ODD ATELIER). However, an OA representative on Sunday clarified that "nothing has been confirmed." Notably, this potential comeback would mark Jennie's first since leaving YG Entertainment and establishing OA last year.

Despite parting ways with YG Entertainment, Jennie and her fellow BLACKPINK members—Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé—have renewed their contracts for group activities. This indicates that while her new label OA will oversee her solo pursuits, YG Entertainment will continue to manage the group's collective endeavors. To recall, Jennie embarked on her solo journey in 2018 with the chart-topping single SOLO and followed it up with the special single You & Me in October 2023.

BLACKPINK members embrace independent label trend

Jennie's decision to establish her own label reflects a growing trend among BLACKPINK members. Following Jennie's lead, Lisa has set up her own label LLOUD, Jisoo introduced BLISSOO alongside her brother, and Rosé is rumored to be planning her own label launch. This move toward independence allows the members to explore their individual creative pursuits while still maintaining their group commitments.

Jennie's recent collaborations and streaming success

In recent news, Jennie collaborated with rapper-singer Matt Champion for the track Slow Motion, which was released on March 8, marking her first release of 2024. Additionally, her track One of the Girls has made history as the most-streamed OST by a K-pop artist on Spotify. The song outperformed BTS's Jungkook's track Dreamer, amassing over 470M streams, further solidifying Jennie's position in the global music scene.

Her promising acting debut in 'The Idol'

In addition to showcasing her singing prowess, Jennie ventured into acting in 2023 under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane, starring in the HBO series The Idol alongside Canadian singer The Weeknd. Despite the show receiving criticism and being canceled after its debut season, Jennie's portrayal of Dyanne—a backup dancer and confidante to pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp)—garnered acclaim. Furthermore, Jennie recently appeared in the Korean mystery-solving variety show Apartment 404.