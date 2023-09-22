Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha reach Udaipur—check wedding venue, security arrangements, invitees

Written by Isha Sharma September 22, 2023 | 04:41 pm 3 min read

All about Parineeti-Raghav's wedding slated for Sunday

On Friday morning, soon-to-be bride and groom Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were captured at Delhi airport flying for their destination wedding in Udaipur. In the afternoon, the couple and their families were welcomed at Udaipur airport. The festivities started with a sufi night on Thursday in Delhi and will continue in Udaipur, with the wedding taking place on Sunday. Here's everything to know.

These are the venues booked for the celebration

Per Pinkvilla, the couple has booked high-profile hotels such as The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace for the ceremonies, with the wedding likely to take place at the former establishment. Following the wedding on Sunday afternoon/early evening, there will be a reception lunch on September 30 at TAJ, Chandigarh﻿. Chopra is likely to hold another reception for her industry friends in Mumbai.

The couple will be staying in an expensive suite!

The couple have reportedly booked the Maharaja Suite at The Leela Palace, which costs a mammoth Rs. 10L per day! Spread over 3,500 square feet, its appeal comes from the unique lake view it offers. As is the case with all high-profile weddings, especially of Bollywood actors, Chadha and Chopra have implemented a no-phone policy. Reportedly, 100 private guards have been employed.

Friends, close relatives are invited to the wedding

Only close friends and family members will be present during the wedding. These include relatives and cousins from both sides. Chopra's elder cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also expected to arrive soon, though her husband-singer Nick Jonas may not join her due to his ongoing music tour. Notably, actor Bhagyashree and her husband were also papped in Udaipur on Friday afternoon.

Chopra will be wearing a Manish Malhotra design

Chopra has chosen ace celebrity designer Manish Malhotra for her wedding attire. A source told India Today, "She wants a basic solid pastel-colored lehenga for the wedding." Chadha, on the other hand, will wear designs by his uncle-fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, who said, "Raghav likes to wear very subtle and minimalistic things...keeping that in mind, I have created a collection that has just textures."

Timeline: First spotted together in March, engaged in May

Although the Bollywood actor and the AAP MP remained tight-lipped about their whirlwind romance, rumors first started doing the rounds when they were spotted together at a restaurant in March. Post this meeting, they were seen together several times and finally went public with the relationship when they got engaged in May. Chopra later revealed that she fell for him over one breakfast.

