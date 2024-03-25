Next Article

By Aikantik Bag Mar 25, 2024

What's the story Cinema is an important tool of mass communication and Bollywood is witnessing a barrage of films pandering to the right-wing nationalists ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is the new entrant and the movie experienced a decent opening weekend. The film is pitted against several biggies and will aim for maximum growth on the Holi holiday.

Box office

Aiming for newer box office records

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Hooda directorial earned Rs. 2.6 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.9 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but Hooda's acting skills have been lauded by all. The cast includes Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial, among others. The film is a biopic of the controversial leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

