3,200MP telescope camera to reveal epic images of cosmos today

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, a groundbreaking astronomical facility located in northern Chile , is set to unveil its first images later today (around 8:30pm IST). The observatory, which was jointly developed by the National Science Foundation and the US Department of Energy, boasts the world's largest digital camera. The unveiling is being compared to the momentous occasion when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) released its first images back in 2022.

Observatory details What is the Rubin Observatory? Perched atop arid mountain Cerro Pachon, the Rubin Observatory is a state-of-the-art telescope built to survey the entire southern sky. The facility features an 8.4-meter-wide mirror and is equipped with the largest digital camera ever built with 3,200-megapixels. The camera alone some 3,000kg. Its main mission will be the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), which will map and catalog billions of galaxies to understand dark matter better.

Survey strategy How will the observatory capture images? The Rubin Observatory will photograph the entire southern sky every three nights, using six differently colored filters to capture images in various light spectra. This technique will provide an incredibly detailed view of the universe over time. "Until the images are revealed..., all I can say is that people are going to be amazed at what we're able to see already," said Stanford University researcher Andres Alejandro Plazas Malagon.