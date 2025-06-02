What's the story

The full Moon of this month, also known as the Strawberry Moon, will reach its peak illumination on June 11 at 3:44pm ET (1:14 am IST, June 12).

The name comes from Native American Algonquian tribes in northeastern United States. It marks the ripening of "June-bearing" strawberries that are ready to be harvested.

So, how to watch the Moon? Let's see.