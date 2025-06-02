Strawberry Moon to occur on June 12: How to watch
What's the story
The full Moon of this month, also known as the Strawberry Moon, will reach its peak illumination on June 11 at 3:44pm ET (1:14 am IST, June 12).
The name comes from Native American Algonquian tribes in northeastern United States. It marks the ripening of "June-bearing" strawberries that are ready to be harvested.
So, how to watch the Moon? Let's see.
Cultural significance
Other names for June's full Moon
Apart from Strawberry Moon, other cultures have given different names to the 12 full Moons of a year.
These names usually reflect common seasonal activities rather than colors.
For instance, the Anishinaabe call it Blooming Moon to signify flowering season, while Cherokee refer to it as Green Corn Moon indicating it's time to tend young crops.
Animal symbolism
Full Moon and animal births
The Tlingit people refer to June's full Moon as Birth Moon, marking the season of certain animal births in their region (Pacific Northwest US).
Cree terms like Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon also suggest a time when many animals were born.
In Europe, the full Moon of June is called Honey Moon or Mead Moon. The month is traditionally associated with marriages and is named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno.
Information
Viewing tips for the Moon
Unlike stars and certain planets, the Moon can be clearly seen with the naked eye. To watch it, simply head to an open area that is away from city lights.