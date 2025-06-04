What's the story

A gigantic asteroid, bigger than San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, is set to fly by Earth on June 5, as per NASA.

The space rock, known as Asteroid 424482 (2008 DG5), measures nearly 1,400 feet in length.

That makes it larger than over 97% of asteroids out there and puts it in the top 3% by size.

It is an Apollo asteroid, meaning it passes through Earth's orbit.