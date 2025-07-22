Chan Park, OpenAI's head of global affairs for the US and Canada, will lead this new office

OpenAI's new office in Washington to advance AI policy engagement

By Mudit Dube 09:17 am Jul 22, 202509:17 am

OpenAI, a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) research and deployment company, will open its first office in Washington, D.C. early next year. The new office will accommodate a team of around 30 employees who are currently working from a co-working space in the city. Chan Park, OpenAI's head of global affairs for the US and Canada, will lead this new office with Joe Larson as vice president of government affairs.