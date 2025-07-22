OpenAI's new office in Washington to advance AI policy engagement
What's the story
OpenAI, a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) research and deployment company, will open its first office in Washington, D.C. early next year. The new office will accommodate a team of around 30 employees who are currently working from a co-working space in the city. Chan Park, OpenAI's head of global affairs for the US and Canada, will lead this new office with Joe Larson as vice president of government affairs.
Innovation hub
'The Workshop' lab to be part of the new office
The new office will also house a lab called "The Workshop." This space will be used by nonprofit leaders, policymakers, and educators to experiment with OpenAI's technology. It will serve as a preview venue for new tech, training sessions, and expert gatherings. Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI's chief economist, is also expected to frequently work from this location.
Government engagement
OpenAI's recent moves indicate its commitment to government agencies
In June, OpenAI launched a new product called OpenAI for Government. The company also secured a contract worth up to $200 million from the US Department of Defense. These moves show OpenAI's commitment to working closely with government agencies. The ChatGPT maker, valued at $300 billion earlier this year, has offices in San Francisco, New York City, Seattle, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Singapore.