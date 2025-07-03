Perplexity AI's new $200/month subscription is for power users
What's the story
Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine, has announced the launch of a new subscription plan called Perplexity Max. The premium offering, priced at $200 per month, is aimed at power users who want unlimited access to the company's spreadsheet and report generation tool, Labs. The plan also provides early access to upcoming features like Comet, an AI-powered browser from Perplexity.
Exclusive benefits
Perplexity joins other AI providers in offering hyper-premium subscription tier
Along with unlimited access to Labs and early feature access, Perplexity Max subscribers also get priority access to any Perplexity services that use the latest frontier models. This includes OpenAI's o3-pro and Claude Opus 4. With this launch, Perplexity joins other AI providers like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic in offering a hyper-premium subscription tier for their power users.
Subscription variety
Perplexity now has multiple subscription plans
Perplexity now has a range of subscription plans, including the new $200-a-month Max plan. The company also offers a consumer Pro plan for $20 per month and an Enterprise Pro plan at $40 per month per person. Despite generating about $34 million in revenue largely driven by its $20-a-month Pro plan last year, Perplexity still burned approximately $65 million in cash due to high cloud server costs and buying access to AI models.