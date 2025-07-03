Perplexity AI's new $200/month subscription is for power users

Along with unlimited access to Labs and early feature access, Perplexity Max subscribers also get priority access to any Perplexity services that use the latest frontier models. This includes OpenAI 's o3-pro and Claude Opus 4. With this launch, Perplexity joins other AI providers like OpenAI, Google , and Anthropic in offering a hyper-premium subscription tier for their power users.

Subscription variety

Perplexity now has multiple subscription plans

Perplexity now has a range of subscription plans, including the new $200-a-month Max plan. The company also offers a consumer Pro plan for $20 per month and an Enterprise Pro plan at $40 per month per person. Despite generating about $34 million in revenue largely driven by its $20-a-month Pro plan last year, Perplexity still burned approximately $65 million in cash due to high cloud server costs and buying access to AI models.