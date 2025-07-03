Freevee, Amazon's free streaming platform, is shutting down in August 

The decision to phase out Freevee was first announced by Amazon in November 2024. The company stressed that this transition would not affect content availability on Prime Video. "Prime members will continue to access the same offerings, while non-Prime members can still enjoy free content," the company said in its statement at the time.

Service history

'Jury Duty,' 'Bosch: Legacy' now under Prime Video

Launched in 2019 as IMDb TV and rebranded in 2022, Freevee operates in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria. The service has produced several popular originals such as the Emmy-nominated Jury Duty, Bosch: Legacy, and Neighbours. These titles are now available under Prime Video's "Watch for Free" section. Users can download the Prime Video app and sign in with their Amazon account to continue accessing Freevee's content seamlessly.