Your movies on Prime Video won't be ad-free from June
What's the story
Amazon has announced plans to introduce limited advertisements during shows and movies on Prime Video in India, starting June 17.
The company aims to have "meaningfully fewer" ads than traditional television channels and other streaming services.
The move comes as part of Amazon's strategy to strengthen its rapidly growing advertising business in the country.
Subscription
How to watch ad-free?
Along with the introduction of ads, Amazon will also provide a new ad-free option at an additional cost of ₹699 per year or ₹129 per month. This will be available starting June 17.
However, do note that live event content like sports and MX Player content on Prime Video will still have ads.
Expansion
Ad-supported model's expansion in India
Amazon's plan to bring ads in Prime Video shows and movies in India was first revealed in October 2024.
The move comes as part of a broader effort to expand its ad-supported model on the video streaming service.
The company had previously introduced the feature in markets such as the US, UK, Germany, and Canada earlier this year.