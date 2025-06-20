Zuckerberg couldn't buy Ilya Sutskever's AI start-up—but poached its CEO

What's the story

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, recently attempted to acquire Safe Superintelligence, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up founded by OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever.

However, when Sutskever declined the offer, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg turned his attention to recruiting Daniel Gross, the start-up's CEO and co-founder.

The move is part of Zuckerberg's larger strategy to bolster Meta's AI team and capabilities.