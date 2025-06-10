What's the story

Apple has unveiled watchOS 26, the latest iteration of its smartwatch operating system, at the ongoing WWDC 2025.

The update introduces a new design language called "Liquid Glass," a wrist flick gesture for dismissing notifications, and an AI-powered "Workout Buddy" that provides motivational support during workouts.

The watchOS 26 is the follow-up to last year's watchOS 11 release. The company has skipped a version number to bring uniformity in its software naming conventions across platforms.