Apple's watchOS 26 launches with wrist-flick gesture, AI Workout Buddy
What's the story
Apple has unveiled watchOS 26, the latest iteration of its smartwatch operating system, at the ongoing WWDC 2025.
The update introduces a new design language called "Liquid Glass," a wrist flick gesture for dismissing notifications, and an AI-powered "Workout Buddy" that provides motivational support during workouts.
The watchOS 26 is the follow-up to last year's watchOS 11 release. The company has skipped a version number to bring uniformity in its software naming conventions across platforms.
Design details
'Liquid Glass' design language
Liquid Glass, Apple's new design language, is being introduced across its software products this year, including iOS, iPadOS, and other operating systems.
The transparent look will be applied to widgets, notifications, Control Center, in-app controls, and more.
It will also be featured on the Photos watch face with transparent numerals that don't obstruct views of photos.
Fitness innovation
AI-powered 'Workout Buddy'
The new "Workout Buddy" uses workout and fitness data to provide personalized insights, advice, and motivational support.
It will remind users of their past achievements and progress toward goals as they start a workout session.
The feature will work in English initially and cover "the most popular" workout types.
The Workout app has also been redesigned with new corner buttons for customizing workouts or controlling music playback.
User experience
Gesture controls and ambient noise adjustments
The new gesture control feature, on the Watch Series 9 or later, will let users dismiss notifications or incoming calls with a flick of the wrist.
The OS can also detect ambient noise levels and adjust the volume of notifications and incoming calls accordingly, minimizing the need for manual silencing.
This should make managing notifications more seamless for users.
AI features
Instant translation in messages
Apple Intelligence also powers instant, automatic translation in Messages for users with a Series 9 or later and an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone.
The feature supports multiple languages and provides contextual suggestions like starting a Check In when asked to notify about reaching home safely.
Smart Replies are also getting smarter with an on-device language model providing "precise" and "relevant" responses to conversations.