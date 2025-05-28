Texas e-safety bill opposed by Tim Cook signed into law
What's the story
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed an online child safety bill into law, despite lobbying efforts from tech giants like Apple and Google.
The new legislation mandates app stores to verify user ages and obtain parental consent before allowing minors to download most apps or make in-app purchases.
The law will come into effect on January 1, 2026.
Response
Apple and Google's concerns
The bill was significant enough for Apple CEO Tim Cook to personally call Abbott, stressing the company's opposition to it.
The measure is similar to Utah's App Store Accountability Act, which came into effect earlier this year with similar requirements for software markets.
However, both Apple and Google have argued that such legislation threatens user privacy by requiring them to collect and retain sensitive personal information from every Texan wanting to download an app.
Mixed reactions
Advocates and critics of the bill
Proponents of the law argue that it gives parents more control over their children's smartphone use.
However, critics, including Apple, have raised concerns about the potential erosion of personal privacy due to this legislation.
"We believe there are better proposals that help keep kids safe without requiring millions of people to turn over their personal information," an Apple spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.