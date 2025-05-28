What's the story

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a hefty 25% tariff on Apple for all iPhones not manufactured in the country.

The move, insiders say, is more about personal frustration than policy.

The unexpected announcement surprised both Apple and Trump's own administration, according to The New York Times.

The tariff threat is said to be a reaction to Apple CEO Tim Cook's absence from Trump's recent Middle East trip, which included the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.