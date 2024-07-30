Install now! iOS 17.6 is critical for your iPhone's security
Apple has started rolling out the latest iOS 17.6 update for compatible iPhone models, a release that includes several significant security enhancements and bug fixes. This update was somewhat overshadowed by the release of iOS 18.1 developer beta, which introduces Apple's first set of artificial intelligence (AI) features known as 'Apple Intelligence.' However, for those who prioritize stability and security, iOS 17.6 is currently the most up-to-date version available from Apple.
Update fixes bug that could potentially leak location data
All models, ranging from the iPhone SE (2nd generation or later) up to the newest iPhone 15 Pro Max, are compatible with this update. Apple advises users to download and install this update promptly due to its inclusion of fixes for various vulnerabilities present in previous versions of the software. These vulnerabilities include a bug related to Family Sharing that could potentially leak location data to apps, and a kernel bug that could enable malicious actors to shut down devices.
Here's how to download and install the update
While most users have not been impacted by these security issues, Apple's official fix now offers an additional layer of safety. To install iOS 17.6, iPhone users need to go to Settings > General > Software Update. An update popup for iOS 17.6 should appear, giving users the option to either 'Update Now' or 'Update Tonight.' After entering their device passcode to approve the update, the download will commence.