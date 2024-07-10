In brief Simplifying... In brief Jio has launched a Bluetooth 5.3-based tracker, JioTag Air, designed to help locate frequently misplaced items like keys or wallets.

Jio just killed Apple's AirTag with its ₹1,500 bluetooth tracker

By Mudit Dube 12:00 pm Jul 10, 202412:00 pm

What's the story Reliance Jio has introduced its latest smart tracker, the JioTag Air. This new device offers more features than its predecessor and is compatible with both Apple's Find My network and JioThings, a community network built by Jio, to help locate lost trackers. Currently available for purchase on JioMart at ₹1,499, the JioTag Air comes in Red, Blue, and Gray color options.

JioTag Air: A smart Bluetooth tracker for everyday items

The JioTag Air operates as a Bluetooth 5.3-based tracker, designed to assist individuals who frequently misplace items like keychains or wallets. It utilizes the community networks of Apple Find My and JioThings to locate the tracker. Users can find their misplaced items through the Find My app on iPhones or the JioThings app on Android devices. You also get disconnection alerts if tagged item is left behind, so that you can quickly retrieve it.

JioTag Air boasts a year-long battery life

Each JioTag Air retail box includes a lanyard for easy attachment to a keychain and an extra battery. According to Reliance Jio, the battery life of the JioTag Air lasts up to 12 months. The device also functions as a global tracker with a built-in speaker capable of producing up to 120 dB of sound, aiding in device location.

JioTag Air: Versatile modes and pet tracking capabilities

The JioTag Air offers several modes including find mode, reminder mode, and lost mode for tracking your lost item. It also serves as a pet tracker providing information such as the last connected location, ring to find the tag, silent region setting, device sharing capability, and more.

Why JioTag Air is an Apple AirTag killer

JioTag Air pairs with the Find My app, leveraging the same network of iPhones, iPads, and Macs as Apple AirTags. This means your JioTag Air transmits a secure Bluetooth signal that nearby Apple devices can detect. These devices then relay the JioTag Air's location anonymously to iCloud, allowing you to view it on a map within Find My app. Essentially, you get global tracking functionality similar to AirTag, but at a significantly lower price point (JioTag Air costs ₹2,000 less).