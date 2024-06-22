In brief Simplifying... In brief Antstream, a retro game streaming service, is launching on iPhones and iPads with a library of over 1,300 legally licensed classic games.

The service, which offers a legal solution to acquiring digital copies of retro games, will be available at a discounted subscription price of $3.99 per month or $29.99 per year for a limited time after its App Store launch on June 27.

Antstream to launch game streaming on iOS and iPadOS on June 27

Retro game streaming service Antstream is coming to iPhones, iPads

What's the story Apple recently opened the doors for game streaming services on its App Store, following the implementation of the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) last year. The first such service to take advantage of this change is Antstream, which is set to launch on iOS and iPadOS next week, as reported by Cult of Mac. Antstream already operates on several platforms including Xbox, Windows, Android, and Amazon devices.

Game catalog

It offers library of licensed retro titles

Antstream features a catalog of over 1,300 retro games that are playable on demand. The service includes classics like Missile Command, Asteroids, Sam & Max Hit the Road, and Super Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Unlike other retro gaming emulators available for Apple's mobile devices such as RetroArch, Delta, and PPSSPP (which focuses on PlayStation Portable), Antstream offers a library of legally licensed retro titles.

Legal solution

Antstream's solution to legal issues around retro games

Antstream offers a unique solution to the complex legal issues surrounding the use and acquisition of ROMs or digital copies of classic games. The service eliminates the need for users to navigate through dubious online sources for their favorites. It includes hundreds of titles from ancient platforms like Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, and Commodore Amiga, along with a limited selection from other platforms. With over 1,300 games, users might need to search a bit to find their preferred titles.

Pricing details

Subscription pricing and launch discount

The cost of an Antstream subscription could also be a consideration for some users. For a limited time after its launch on the App Store on June 27, subscriptions will be offered at $3.99 per month or $29.99 per year. The prices are slightly cheaper compared to standard $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year charged by Antstream.